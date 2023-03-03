Short Interest in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Declines By 22.3%

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the January 31st total of 6,510,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 888,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Azenta by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Azenta by 165.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZTA traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.89. 292,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,424. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.23. Azenta has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The company had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

AZTA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens downgraded Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

