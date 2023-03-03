Short Interest in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Decreases By 42.7%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the January 31st total of 287,500 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 764,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. Avenue Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

