Short Interest in Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Declines By 19.9%

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the January 31st total of 291,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,336.0 days.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASGTF opened at $40.48 on Friday. Altus Group has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $48.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASGTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, software, and technology-related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.