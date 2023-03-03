Shopify (SHOP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) in the last few weeks:

2/24/2023 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2023 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $38.00 to $47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $34.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $55.00.

2/14/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Shopify had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $48.30 price target on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Shopify had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/2/2023 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

2/2/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

1/25/2023 – Shopify had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/23/2023 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

1/19/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2023 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

1/12/2023 – Shopify had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $33.00 to $36.00.

1/5/2023 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shopify Stock Up 5.4 %

SHOP stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,921,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,932,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average of $36.53.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Shopify by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $17,073,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

