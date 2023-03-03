Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $77.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

FOUR stock opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $70.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,274,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,688,000 after buying an additional 1,103,925 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4,010.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 534,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 521,355 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2,078.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 392,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 374,454 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 338,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,871,000 after purchasing an additional 331,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

