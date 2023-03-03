Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $77.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.23.
FOUR stock opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $70.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.44.
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
