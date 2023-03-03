Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SHEL. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.32) to GBX 2,987 ($36.04) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.99) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.99) to GBX 3,000 ($36.20) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,528.38.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock opened at $62.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. Shell has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75.

Shell Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

