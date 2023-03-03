Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Short Interest Down 24.0% in February

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the January 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEVN. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 185,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 17.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 59,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 150.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of SEVN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,093. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Seven Hills Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.41%.

Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

