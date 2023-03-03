ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $1,283,950.50 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lara Caimi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $436.04 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $601.62. The company has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.53, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $427.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.18.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,591,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $618,053,000 after acquiring an additional 88,913 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in ServiceNow by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 47,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,257,000 after acquiring an additional 29,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

