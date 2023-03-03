ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $1,283,950.50 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Lara Caimi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96.
ServiceNow Stock Performance
Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $436.04 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $601.62. The company has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.53, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $427.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,591,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $618,053,000 after acquiring an additional 88,913 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in ServiceNow by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 47,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,257,000 after acquiring an additional 29,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
