Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Down 24.4% in February

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the January 31st total of 32,800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Sentage Stock Down 2.4 %

SNTG stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.05. 838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,079. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. Sentage has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Get Sentage alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sentage

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sentage stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.23% of Sentage as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.