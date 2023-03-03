Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 64,637 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.51% of Sensata Technologies worth $29,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,387,000 after purchasing an additional 249,277 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $58.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

