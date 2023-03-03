Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.60-$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.60-9.20 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on SRE. TheStreet raised Sempra from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.60.
Sempra Stock Performance
NYSE:SRE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.98. 223,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.00 and a 200 day moving average of $158.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Sempra Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.18%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,244 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,853 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Sempra by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
