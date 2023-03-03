Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSYGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 108.9% from the January 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SKHSY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,894. Sekisui House has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural and Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

