Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SES. CIBC upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.22.

Secure Energy Services stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,879. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.98. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$5.02 and a 1-year high of C$8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In related news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$26,273.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$118,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 464,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,087,202.90. Also, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$26,273.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,446,441.47. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

