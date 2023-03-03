Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SECYF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SECYF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.31. 117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,166. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $6.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

