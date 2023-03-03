SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Trading Down 2.2%

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 113,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 51,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SEACOR Marine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

SEACOR Marine Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $299.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SEACOR Marine by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,937,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 97,862 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its position in SEACOR Marine by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 1,196,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 48,660 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 185,107 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEACOR Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. It operates its fleet in five principal geographic regions: The United States, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, Africa, primarily in West Africa, the Middle East and Asia, Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Brazil and Guyana, and Europe, primarily in the North Sea.

