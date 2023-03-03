SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Trading Down 2.2%

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 113,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 51,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded SEACOR Marine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
SEACOR Marine Trading Down 2.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $299.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.51.
SEACOR Marine Company Profile
SEACOR Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. It operates its fleet in five principal geographic regions: The United States, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, Africa, primarily in West Africa, the Middle East and Asia, Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Brazil and Guyana, and Europe, primarily in the North Sea.
