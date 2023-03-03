Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) PT Raised to $13.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.42% from the company’s current price.
Sculptor Capital Management Price Performance
NYSE SCU opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $28,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 558,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,343.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,533 shares of company stock worth $229,421 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management
About Sculptor Capital Management
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of asset management services and investment products across Multi-Strategy, Credit, and Real Estate. It serves clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products, as well as sponsoring a special purpose acquisition vehicle.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sculptor Capital Management (SCU)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.