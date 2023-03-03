Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) PT Raised to $13.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.42% from the company’s current price.

Sculptor Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE SCU opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $28,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 558,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,343.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,533 shares of company stock worth $229,421 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

About Sculptor Capital Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 918.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 746.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of asset management services and investment products across Multi-Strategy, Credit, and Real Estate. It serves clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products, as well as sponsoring a special purpose acquisition vehicle.

