ScS Group (LON:SCS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $196.33

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 196.33 ($2.37) and traded as high as GBX 206 ($2.49). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 195 ($2.35), with a volume of 5,755 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £67.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 196.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 164.38.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, wood, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides sofa products under the La-Z-Boy, G Plan, SiSi Italia, Celebrity, and Endurance brands, as well as third party brands.

