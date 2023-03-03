Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €52.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €52.50 ($55.85) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G24 has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €57.30 ($60.96) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($60.64) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €57.70 ($61.38) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($65.96) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday.

Scout24 Price Performance

Scout24 stock opened at €52.04 ($55.36) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €50.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.91. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €46.12 ($49.06) and a 1 year high of €62.42 ($66.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

