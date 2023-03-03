SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target Raised to $18.00

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCPL. TheStreet upgraded SciPlay from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SciPlay to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SciPlay from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on SciPlay to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.72.
SciPlay Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38.
SciPlay Company Profile
SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.
