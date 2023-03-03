SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target Raised to $18.00

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCPL. TheStreet upgraded SciPlay from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SciPlay to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SciPlay from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on SciPlay to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.72.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SciPlay by 875.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,147,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,856 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SciPlay by 216.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 455,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SciPlay by 28.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 340,133 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SciPlay by 732.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 312,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in SciPlay by 117.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 202,772 shares in the last quarter. 17.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

