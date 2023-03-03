Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Increased by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 9.6% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $20,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 44,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $47.63. 392,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,447. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

