Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 6.0% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,935,000 after buying an additional 3,254,049 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,999,000 after purchasing an additional 973,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,485,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,943,000 after purchasing an additional 67,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,433,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,651 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.18. 115,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,478. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $78.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.49.

