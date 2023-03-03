Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 6.0% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,935,000 after buying an additional 3,254,049 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,999,000 after purchasing an additional 973,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,485,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,943,000 after purchasing an additional 67,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,433,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,651 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.18. 115,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,478. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $78.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.49.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.