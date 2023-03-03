Schroders plc Announces Dividend of GBX 15 (LON:SDR)

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroders Stock Down 0.2 %

SDR opened at GBX 499.10 ($6.02) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 475.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 856.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The company has a market cap of £8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,416.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.25. Schroders has a 52 week low of GBX 348 ($4.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 551.17 ($6.65).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Schroders has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,165 ($38.19).

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

