Schroder Japan Growth Fund (LON:SJG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $207.91

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 207.91 ($2.51) and traded as low as GBX 207 ($2.50). Schroder Japan Growth Fund shares last traded at GBX 207 ($2.50), with a volume of 33,294 shares changing hands.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of £254.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6,966.67 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 208.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 204.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Philip Kay bought 9,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £19,720.24 ($23,796.60). 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Company Profile

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

