SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Short Interest Up 110.0% in February

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. 2,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $116.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.82.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

