Sawai Group (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Sawai Group (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Sawai Group Stock Performance

SWGHF stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. Sawai Group has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $27.00.

