Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the January 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Save Foods Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SVFD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. 727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,896. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. Save Foods has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Save Foods

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Save Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Save Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Save Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Neve Yarak, Israel.

