Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $153.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.34. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $153.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $21,639,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.29.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

