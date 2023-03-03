Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.19

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and traded as high as $26.81. Saputo shares last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 1,552 shares trading hands.

SAPIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

