Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.88

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.88 and traded as low as $2.61. Sappi shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 618 shares trading hands.
Sappi Stock Up 7.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87.
Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Sappi had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sappi Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sappi Announces Dividend
Sappi Company Profile
Sappi Ltd. Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. Its products include: Dissolving Pulp, Specialties and Packaging Papers, Printing and Writing Papers, and Forestry. The company was founded on December 17, 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sappi (SPPJY)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.