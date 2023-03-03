Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.88

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.88 and traded as low as $2.61. Sappi shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 618 shares trading hands.

Sappi Stock Up 7.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Sappi had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sappi Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sappi Announces Dividend

Sappi Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. Sappi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.32%.

Sappi Ltd. Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. Its products include: Dissolving Pulp, Specialties and Packaging Papers, Printing and Writing Papers, and Forestry. The company was founded on December 17, 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

