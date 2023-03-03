Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $34.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $30.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.17. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $32.39.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Motco raised its stake in Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

