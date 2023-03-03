Samuel (Sam) Allert Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) Stock

Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN – Get Rating) insider Samuel (Sam) Allert bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$60,000.00 ($40,540.54).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.25.

Reckon Limited provides software solutions in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Business Group; Practice Management Group, Accountants; and Practice Management Group, Legal. It offers Reckon One, an online accounting software for small businesses; Single Touch Payroll software for managing pay runs, allowances, leave, and superannuation; Reckon Accounts Hosted, an online accounting software to manage finances, payroll, and inventory for large businesses; Reckon Cloud POS, a cloud-based point of sale software; and Better Clinics, an online practice management software for allied health professionals.

