Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.05)-$(0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $190-192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.59 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.07–$0.05 EPS.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.92. Samsara has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative net margin of 75.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.44.

In other Samsara news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 177,066 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,025,635.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,196,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,123,292.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $262,682.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,555.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 177,066 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,025,635.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,196,092 shares in the company, valued at $25,123,292.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,421,747 shares of company stock valued at $19,065,045. 81.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

