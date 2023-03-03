Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$192.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.44 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.07–$0.05 EPS.

Samsara Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.88. 3,202,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,932. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.91. Samsara has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 75.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.44.

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $262,682.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,555.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $404,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,429.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $262,682.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,555.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,421,747 shares of company stock worth $19,065,045. Corporate insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 84.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Samsara by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after purchasing an additional 320,468 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Samsara by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,765,000 after purchasing an additional 239,226 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 62.7% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 57,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

