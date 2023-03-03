Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.12-7.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.87. The company issued revenue guidance of 34500-34700, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.13 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.12-$7.14 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Salesforce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock remained flat at $186.59 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,066,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,629,328. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.65. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The company has a market cap of $186.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 888.57, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $118,225.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,781,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $118,225.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,781,019.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.