Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.12-$7.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.50 billion-$34.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.03 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY24 guidance to 7.12-7.14 EPS.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.36. 11,050,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,644,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 888.57, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded Salesforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.24.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,643 shares of company stock worth $3,012,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 27.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

