Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Salesforce from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.00. 6,554,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,550,157. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.65. The company has a market cap of $186 billion, a PE ratio of 888.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $118,225.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,781,019.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $118,225.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,781,019.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,643 shares of company stock worth $3,012,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $797,956,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $401,215,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

