Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Barclays

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.91. 5,483,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,513,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 888.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.65. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $125,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,157.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

