Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Salesforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.24.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.00. 6,554,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,550,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.65. The company has a market capitalization of $186 billion, a PE ratio of 888.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after buying an additional 101,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,226,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

