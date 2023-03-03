Salesforce, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.94 Per Share (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Salesforce in a report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the CRM provider will earn $3.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.57. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Trading Up 11.5 %

Salesforce stock opened at $186.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 888.57, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,643 shares of company stock worth $3,012,835 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.