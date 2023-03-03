Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

SAGE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.10. 22,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,655. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.15. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $49.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($0.10). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.03% and a negative net margin of 6,930.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after purchasing an additional 162,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $18,715,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

