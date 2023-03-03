Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Friday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

BRW stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.18. 43,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,401. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00.

Institutional Trading of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRW. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $5,740,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 60,095 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 55.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 31,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

