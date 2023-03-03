Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Lowered to $120.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.80.

Shares of RHP opened at $95.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.04 and a 200 day moving average of $86.19. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

