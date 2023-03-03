Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

RHP opened at $95.49 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.