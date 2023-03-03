Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock Position Decreased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,189 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 1.08% of Ryder System worth $41,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after buying an additional 421,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ryder System by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,796,000 after purchasing an additional 101,962 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Ryder System by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,297,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,928,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ryder System by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,156,000 after purchasing an additional 99,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ryder System by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 695,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,485,000 after purchasing an additional 132,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Stock Down 0.1 %

R stock opened at $99.73 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $102.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.20.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

Ryder System announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

R has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.