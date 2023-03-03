RXO (NYSE:RXO) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RXO. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RXO in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on RXO in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RXO in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.62.

RXO stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. RXO has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.25.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. RXO’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RXO will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

