Rush Street Interactive’s (RSI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.89.
Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE RSI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.82. 136,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,365. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
