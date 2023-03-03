Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Trading Up 0.5%

Rubellite Energy Inc. (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 11,988 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 10,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RUBLF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$2.20 to C$2.85 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

