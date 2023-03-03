Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Royce Value Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of RVT opened at $14.41 on Friday. Royce Value Trust has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

About Royce Value Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.