Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
Royce Value Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
Royce Value Trust Price Performance
Shares of RVT opened at $14.41 on Friday. Royce Value Trust has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19.
About Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
