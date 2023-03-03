Royal Bank of Canada Raises Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target to C$5.00

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

TSE PLZ.UN opened at C$4.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.21. The firm has a market cap of C$491.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.35. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.88 and a 52 week high of C$5.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0233 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

