Royal Bank of Canada Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$82.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.73% from the company’s current price.

ATD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. CSFB set a C$65.00 target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.27.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded up C$1.65 on Friday, reaching C$65.22. The company had a trading volume of 532,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.35. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$45.23 and a 1 year high of C$65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of C$64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.